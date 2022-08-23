Soul Hackers 2 Receives Final Video Guide Prior To Release

Atlus has dropped a brand new video for Soul Hackers 2 today, giving you one final guide before they release the game this week. This final video gives you a little better look at the realm of the demons as you will attempt to use your skills and abilities to help prevent the apocalypse. The two-minute video shows off some of the things you can do in the game to both protect yourself as well as suss out some of the evil in the world that you'll need to take out. Enjoy the video below as the game will be released on August 26th for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles.

Amidst the glimmer of neon lights, technological advancement causes humans to be consumed by commercial convenience. In the shadows, a war between the Yatagarasu and the Phantom Society is brewing, Devil Summoners who harness the otherworldly powers of "Demons". Existing in the secret sea of humanity's data, a digital hivemind has evolved into sentience: Aion. Observing humankind from afar, Aion calculates that a world-ending disaster is imminent and creates two agents to combat against it: Ringo and Figue. Together, these agents of Aion must investigate and prevent a butterfly effect that will lead to the end of the world. Investigate the end of the world as Ringo, an agent of Aion tasked with saving humanity from an apocalypse.

Explore a supernatural RPG with stylish summoners and dark dangers lurking under the neon lights of a cyberpunk Japan.

Amass demons and unlock fusion combinations to create new, stronger demon allies, using their lethal abilities for incredible assaults on your foes.

Strengthen the bonds with your teammates and dive deeper into their souls, reliving their last adventures and discovering the truth of their stories and yours.