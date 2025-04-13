Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deep Denizens, Hark the Ghoul, Kwalee

Souls-Like Dungeon Crawler Hark The Ghoul Announced For Steam

Hark the Ghoul has been annoucned for steam, as this retro first-person adventure game currently has a free demo to play on Steam

Article Summary Hark the Ghoul brings a retro '90s vibe with its first-person Souls-like dungeon crawler on Steam.

Explore an underground Victorian world filled with terrifying monsters and curious characters.

Engage in freeform traversal and expressive combat within a lore-rich and melancholic setting.

Discover unique gear and solve problems creatively in interconnected zones below Clergerac.

Indie game developer Deep Denizens and publisher Kwalee have announced their latest partnership to release a new game called Hark the Ghoul. This is a first-person adventure game that has a very old-school '90s PC vibe to it, as you'll find yourself exploring an underground network of tunnels where many of the denizens of this place are either looking for or trying to keep people away from shreds of amber hidden beneath the city. We have more info and a trailer here as you can play a free demo of the game right now on Steam.

Hark the Ghoul

A damp, dark victorian city sits under a starless sky. Its citizens, mad with desire, claw at the earth, hoping to dig up shreds of amber. Beneath the city lie lands untold. Darkness, teeming with unimaginable horrors and fantastic creatures. And deep within, a glint draws the eye. Hark the Ghoul!

Hark the Ghoul is a first-person, exploration-focused indie souls-like that combines freeform traversal and expressive combat in a charming lore-rich world. It combines creative immersive-sim problem-solving, souls-like non-linear exploration, and a melancholic and striking world. Explore the somber streets of Clergerac and the depths underneath, find all sorts of useful equipment, and cleverly combine their uses to make your own path through the world. Face terrifying monsters, challenge awe-inspiring foes and meet curious characters along the way!

Tight and Twisting Level Design: Get lost in a myriad of seamlessly interconnected zones as you descend down the bowels of the earth and uncover its secrets.

Get lost in a myriad of seamlessly interconnected zones as you descend down the bowels of the earth and uncover its secrets. Tons of Unique Gear to Fine: Use swords, whips, pistols, cannons, artifacts and employ magic to tear your way through your enemies. Every piece of gear has its unique utility.

Use swords, whips, pistols, cannons, artifacts and employ magic to tear your way through your enemies. Every piece of gear has its unique utility. Crisp Retro-Modern Graphics: HARK THE GHOUL's compelling world is lovingly rendered in a retro-modern low-poly style (with customizable effects!).

