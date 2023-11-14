Posted in: Games, Headup Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Soulslinger: Envoy Of Death

Soulslinger: Envoy Of Death Announces Early Access Date

Check out the latest trailer for Soulslinger: Envoy Of Death, as Headup Publishing has revealed the game's Early Access date.

Article Summary Early Access release for Soulslinger: Envoy Of Death set for December 14, 2023 on Steam.

New trailer shows off the Western fantasy world and fast-paced rogue-lite FPS gameplay.

Players can become the ultimate Soulslinger with upgrades and powerful weapons crafting.

The story-driven adventure adapts to player actions, ensuring a unique experience each run.

Indie game developer Elder Games and publisher Headup Publishing revealed Soulslinger: Envoy Of Death's Early Access release date along with a new trailer. The game showed off some of the gameplay last month, giving us a little bit of an idea of what's to come. Now we know when we'll get to try it out as the team confirmed the game will be released on PC via Steam in Early Access on December 14, 2023. You can check out the latest trailer down at the bottom.

"Become an Envoy of Death, able to unleash the incredible powers that will make you the most dangerous soul in Limbo. Upgrade your character's abilities to become the ultimate Soulslinger and take on thrilling challenges in a bloody war against the criminal cartel of the afterlife! Step into the rich and immersive world of Haven, filled with mysterious NPCs who hold the secrets to its dark history. Be wary of the allies and enemies you make, as every encounter might shape your journey ahead. In this mesmerizing Western fantasy world, you will experience a tale of grief, loss, and one man's obsession with cheating death itself. Forge your own destiny with every run by crafting powerful weapons and unlocking permanent upgrades in Haven. Grow stronger with every new challenge and become an incredibly deadly gunslinger. Get ready for a fast-paced rogue-lite FPS experience you won't ever forget!"

Fast-paced, story-driven roguelike FPS set in random sequences of rooms built in a unique Western fantasy world.

Customize Soulslinger through a deep upgrade system.

Experience a tightly written story filled with loyal allies and charismatic villains. The story adapts to what you do in the roguelike gameplay.

Tons of gun fodder creeps that attack in waves, spiced up by challenging elite mobs.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!