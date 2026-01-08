Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fortnite, south park

South Park Brings The Chaos To Fortnite On Friday

After being rumored, leaked, and eventually teased the past couple of weeks, South Park will arrive in Fortnite this Friday

Article Summary South Park's main characters are crashing into Fortnite with new chaotic content and themed gameplay.

Experience Cartmanland as a new POI, packed with wild rides and South Park references for Fortnite players.

Unlock 13 exclusive South Park rewards in the free Born in Chaos Pass by completing themed quests.

Gain new items like Cheesy Poofs, Kenny’s Respawn Token, and control the Storm using the Stick of Truth.

Epic Games and Paramount have teamed up once again for an iconic crossover in Fortnite, as South Park brings its own brand of chaos to the game. The content was rumored for months, then leaked over the holidays, then teased throughout the week, culminating in the trailer you see here. You're going to see the main four (Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny) along with Butters as Professor Chaos, making a ton of references to the show and its prior video games. Specifically, the Stick of Truth, the focal point item from the 2014 video game. We have more details below and the killer trailer above, as the content goes live tomorrow, January 9.

Fortnite | South Park – Born in Chaos

Wreak havoc with new loot, explore the Cartmanland POI, and jump into the new Quints 5-person playlist on the Golden Coast. Also unlock South Park items from the free Born in Chaos Pass and look out for Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny, and Butters in the Shop. The boys are creating chaos on the Island with the power of imagination. Control the Storm with the Stick of Truth, heal yourself or damage enemies with Cheesy Poofs, and automatically reboot with Kenny's Respawn Token. Navigate to the "Born in Chaos" tab to get to the Born in Chaos Pass. No V-Bucks required. This new Pass has 13 South Park-themed items you can unlock by completing South Park Quests, like the Backpack of CRED Back Bling, Terrance and Phillip Pickaxe, and Cheesy Poofs Rocketship Emote.

Gameplay Items: Players can restore health, heal allies, or damage enemies with Cheesy Poofs; reboot automatically after being eliminated with the one-time-use Kenny's Respawn Token; and for the first time ever, control where the Storm goes by retrieving the one-time-use Stick of Truth from the sky.

Players can restore health, heal allies, or damage enemies with Cheesy Poofs; reboot automatically after being eliminated with the one-time-use Kenny's Respawn Token; and for the first time ever, control where the Storm goes by retrieving the one-time-use Stick of Truth from the sky. Cartmanland: Drop into a new POI: Cartman's massive personal theme park! Cartmanland features rideable thrills such as CHAOS BLAST, Voyage to the Center of the Planet, and Pi Pi's Splash Town.

Drop into a new POI: Cartman's massive personal theme park! Cartmanland features rideable thrills such as CHAOS BLAST, Voyage to the Center of the Planet, and Pi Pi's Splash Town. The Born in Chaos Pass: With no V-Bucks required, the Born in Chaos Pass features 13 South Park-themed items players can unlock – including a Cheesy Poofs Emote, Back Blings, Pickaxes, and more – by completing new South Park Quests.

