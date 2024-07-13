Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Mirage Game Studios, Space For Sale

Space For Sale Receives An Early Access Release Date

Space For Sale has a release date on PC via Steam as it enters Early Access, along with a new video highlighting the game.

Article Summary Space For Sale Early Access hits Steam on July 30, 2026.

New developer video dives deeper into gameplay features.

Play as an intergalactic realtor, build and sell to aliens.

Discover, tame, and utilize local extraterrestrial life.

THQ Nordic and Mirage Game Studios have confirmed an official Early Access release date for the sci-fi realtor game Space For Sale. It's been a minute since we've heard about the game, as it was revealed more in-depth back in the Fall of 2023, but few updates have been out since then. Now we know the game will be on PC via Steam in a limited capacity on July 30, 2024. Along with the news came a new video featuring some of the devs going more in-depth about the title, which you can watch here.

Space For Sale

Space For Sale follows the delightful journey of an intergalactic property developer on a mission to build hospitable dwellings, cozy lodgings, and luxurious estates. Your list of alien clientele is ever-expanding, but so are their demands. The housing market is all about location, location, location – so venture out to discover the wonders scattered throughout your solar system, and more importantly, try to turn them into sweet profit. Word of warning: some of the local flora and fauna will not take kindly to outsiders. Don't jump the gun just yet; with careful observation and collaborative experiments, you might win them over. Learn how local lifeforms have adapted to harsh biomes and make use of your discoveries to enhance your structures and gadgets!

Procedurally generated landscape: Explore the picturesque landscape on multiple planets.

Explore the picturesque landscape on multiple planets. Location, location, location! Gather resources, build estates, and sell them for a hefty profit to eccentric alien clients. Find creative ways to satisfy the ever-growing demands of your customers.

Gather resources, build estates, and sell them for a hefty profit to eccentric alien clients. Find creative ways to satisfy the ever-growing demands of your customers. Interact with local flora and fauna: Tame and research the bewildering flora and dangerously cute fauna, and learn from them how to enhance your creations to withstand even the harshest of biomes.

Tame and research the bewildering flora and dangerously cute fauna, and learn from them how to enhance your creations to withstand even the harshest of biomes. 2-player multiplayer: Play the game with a friend in drop-in/drop-out multiplayer (up to two players).

