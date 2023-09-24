Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Mirage Game Studios, Space For Sale

Space For Sale Releases Brand-New Gameplay Trailer

Think you got what it takes to peddle plots of land in the galaxy? Then THQ Nordic's Space For Sale might just be up your alley.

THQ Nordic, along with Mirage Game Studios, revealed a new trailer for their upcoming sci-fi realtor game, Space For Sale. You will take on the role of an intergalactic property developer who is frequently on a mission to build habitats for eccentric alien clients on different worlds. Of course, not every planet is designed the same, so you'll have to make the place amicable for your client both in the location and in the home design. The game doesn't have a release date yet, but we're guessing it will be out before year's end or early next year, In the meantime, enjoy the trailer below.

"Space For Sale follows the delightful journey of an intergalactic property developer on a mission to build hospitable dwellings, cozy lodgings, and luxurious estates. Your list of alien clientele is ever-expanding, but so are their demands. The housing market is all about location, location, location – so venture out to discover the wonders scattered throughout your solar system, and more importantly, try to turn them into sweet profit. Word of warning: some of the local flora and fauna will not take kindly to outsiders. Don't jump the gun just yet; with careful observation and collaborative experiments, you might win them over. Learn how local lifeforms have adapted to harsh biomes and make use of your discoveries to enhance your structures and gadgets!"

Procedurally generated landscape: Explore the picturesque landscape on multiple planets.

Location, location, location! Gather resources, build estates, and sell them for a hefty profit to eccentric alien clients. Find creative ways to satisfy the ever-growing demands of your customers.

Interact with local flora and fauna: Tame and research the bewildering flora and dangerously cute fauna, and learn from them how to enhance your creations to withstand even the harshest of biomes.

2-player multiplayer: Play the game with a friend in drop-in/drop-out multiplayer (up to two players).

