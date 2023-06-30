Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, Strange Scaffold

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator Adds Crossover Content

Do you like seeing multiple games do crossovers? Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator has just what you need in the latest update.

Indie game developer and publisher Strange Scaffold sent out a new update for Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator with a lot of crossover content. The game has revealed multiple additions that have other titles making their way into this one in various ways. Specifically Inscryption, Bugsnax, and Unpacking references have been added to the mix, as you'll see multiple references to all three games that you'll enjoy catching. We got more info below on the new content along with some screenshots of what to look for.

"The Omega Update adds new quests and endings, along with Steam Workshop mod support, so players can simulate trades and stimulate their trading fingers until the heat death of the universe. The Omega Update also includes long-awaited Bugsnax and Inscryption collabs AND surprising new Unpacking content."

New Ending! In this new, Inscryption-inspired storyline, we've heard you and added a way to get rid of those pesky scammers. There will be consequences.

In this new, Inscryption-inspired storyline, we've heard you and added a way to get rid of those pesky scammers. There will be consequences. New Quests! Featuring the existential horrors of Inscryption, the strange creatures of Bugsnax, and… the cardboard boxes of Unpacking?! How did that get in here??

Featuring the existential horrors of Inscryption, the strange creatures of Bugsnax, and… the cardboard boxes of Unpacking?! How did that get in here?? New Events! Get your MarketScope, free gifts from rogue AIs, and react to even more varied and surprising moments in intergalactic news!

Get your MarketScope, free gifts from rogue AIs, and react to even more varied and surprising moments in intergalactic news! Steam Workshop Modding! We've massively expanded the modding capability of Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, allowing for new storylines, new events–even your own traders–even your own endings! You can also change the modifiers of your experience to create your own ideal challenge scenarios.

"We continue to appreciate your support of our meaty little game, whether you've been here for a day or the past couple years–and with your own passion, we're excited to see Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator take on a life of its own."

