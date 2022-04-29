Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator Will Get A Physical Release

Serenity Forge revealed this week they'll be releasing a physical version of Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator this Fall. The twisted but hilarious game about selling alien organs on the virtual black market in space has captured a devoted fanbase who have enjoyed the weird aspects of the game. And now they're looking to give those same fans and new ones an awesome experience with both a cartridge version for the Nintendo Switch, as well as a Special Edition with a few extras. That Special Edition will come with an illustrated inner cover sheet, a holographic sticker of a buyer who uses a dog avatar, a soundtrack download card, and a folded poster with a unique illustration. What's more, they're also releasing the game's soundtrack on a two-LP vinyl album. The physical edition of the game will be released later this Fall for $35 (which you can pre-order now at the link above), while the soundtrack will be released sometime in the Winter for $32.

ORGANS. Everyone has them, and everyone wants them. You are an Organ Trader, the funnel for fleshy meat parts into a strange, evolving, and desperate universe full of clients. Contend with the cutthroat organ market. Trade viscera with dubious figures. Keep vampire-leech organs from devouring the rest of the goods inside your cargo hold. Flood galaxies with meat. Make a profit. This is Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator: the sci-fi body horror market tycoon you didn't know you needed. It's a game that takes an alien economy based entirely around the harvest and sale of bodily organs and somehow manages to transform that reprehensible idea into something that isn't completely heinous. With that said: every day we work on this game is an existential nightmare. We have learned more about the human body than we wanted, needed, or intended.