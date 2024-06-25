Posted in: Games, Resolution Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Spatial Ops

Spatial Ops Announced For VR Release Later This Year

Resolution Games has revealed a brand new trailer for their upcoming VR shooter game Spatial Ops, as the game will be out later in 2024.

Article Summary Resolution Games unveils VR shooter Spatial Ops for 2024 release.

New Spatial Ops trailer showcases immersive, mixed reality FPS gameplay.

Players to defend Earth from interdimensional threats in varied game modes.

CEO Tommy Palm highlights innovation in Spatial Ops' mixed reality experience.

Resolution Games have revealed that they will be releasing their latest game, Spatial Ops, for VR platforms later this year. The team has been conducting several tests with the game over the past year, as it is currently going through a Beta process. Thi is the first time they've acknowledged they are aiming to have the game out before year's end. Along with the news came a new trailer, which we have for you here.

Spatial Ops

In this pulse-pounding, mixed reality FPS adventure, players take on the role of elite agents tasked with defending Earth from mysterious and dangerous threats. It's clear that other dimensions exist, as some years ago portals started to open in areas across Earth, and strange entities came through – sometimes encountering humans. Agents will embark on perilous missions, venturing into uncharted realms to confront and defeat sinister factions endangering our world.

Outside the single player adventures you can play the most advanced in-person PvP experience ever made and turn any real-world space into an urban battlefield. Go solo against bots, 1v1 or form teams and compete for glory in Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, Free-for-All and Domination modes. Get ready to escape into a new world and complete quests to defeat the evil factions in an adrenaline rush like you've never experienced before.

"Spatial Ops is definitely an enormous innovative step from Resolution Games and over the last couple years of development has turned into one of the most expressive forms of immersive gaming that I have ever seen," said Tommy Palm, CEO and co-founder of Resolution Games. "We've paid attention to every component of this game – from the teleportation being your own natural movement not unlike what you would experience when playing laser tag or paintball to the broader mixed reality component that brings this game to life in your own environment. Spatial Ops truly illustrates how far this technology has come and what we are able to do in mixed reality and the shooter genre."

