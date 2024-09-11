Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mountaintop Studios, Spectre Divide

Spectre Divide Address Launch Week Issues With New Patch

The team behind Spectre Divide have addressed many of the issues that came up during launch week with a new patch and info

Indie game developer and publisher Mountaintop Studios addressed some of the issues that came up during the launch of Spectre Divide, as the game has received a new patch. Mountaintop's CEO and Co-Founder, Nate Mitchell, sent out the statement we have here, and the company released the info we have for you below, addressing the issues they've had, which included a DDoS attack on their servers and several login problems. The new patch was released this week to help fix those issues, which you should be able to download right now. More details can be found on the game's Steam page.

"We started on Spectre Divide because we love competitive shooters and wanted to share something fresh with this community," said Nate in the post. "We're in it for the long haul, and we can't do it without you. Thanks again for all your support."

Spectre Divide – First Major Patch

Despite initial hurdles, including matchmaking issues, in-game store pricing adjustments, DDoS attacks on servers, and login problems, the team has implemented several patches to enhance the gameplay experience. These updates include reduced queue times, setting up protections to prevent malicious server attacks, doubling XP progression, introducing custom matches for any player size, and improving server stability. Player feedback remains the driving force behind these updates, and the studio promises even more improvements in the coming weeks.

