Spectre Divide Reveals Plans For Season One Content

Mountaintop Studios have confirmed the finer details about Season One of Spectre Divide, which will arrive sometime in late February

Indie game developer and publisher Mountaintop Studios has confirmed some of the content coming to Spectre Divide as part of Season One. The season will be called Flashpoint, and with it will arrive several new additions to the game, along with improvements promised by the developers. We have a good chunk of their latest blog below, along with the dev update video above, as the content will be released in late February.

Spectre Divide – Season One: Flashpoint

Our 9th Sponsor is Monark Tactical. This kit was made with entry fragging in mind and features a personal shield that can protect you mid-fight. You can expect to learn much more about Monark's equipment ahead of this update.

The Battlepass is finally finished! It contains a number of free items as well a premium track for $10. The premium Battlepass will contain enough SP to cover its full cost, and we've kept the required hours low. It won't be a huge grind to unlock everything it has to offer.

Our first versions of the Careers Tab & Match History are coming along nicely. You'll be able to see a variety of stats as well as information on recent matches played across all game modes.

You can still expect End of Season Rewards based on the highest Solo Rank, Team Rank, and Crew Division you reached.

The Additions

Let's talk about the three biggest new additions to the slate of what's coming in Flashpoint.

First, we'll be launching Console Versions of Spectre alongside Season 1. We're excited to be able to expand the potential audience for the game, and we're feeling great about how the gameplay feels on controller. We'll have more details to share on this soon.

Second, we're shipping our 5th Map: Canal. Canal features a huge Fast Recall Zone in the middle of the map which opens up unique opportunities for rotations and combat.

Third, we're adding a new movement mechanic: Sprinting. We've heard the feedback that rotations around maps can feel slow or sluggish. Sprint will allow you to close distances and get across gaps faster without impacting the core moment to moment gunplay.

The Improvements

We're also using this as an opportunity to improve much of Spectre's base content.

The Buy Menu will be receiving an update to both its visuals and design. Expect to see new Weapon Pairs as well as new ways to buy pairs at a wider variety of prices.

Our Store Prices will again be lowering and all players who bought SP before the start of Season 1 will be receiving additional SP as a thank you for supporting us.

The Launch Maps will be adjusted to remove several 50-50s and obscure nooks that could often lead to frustrating moments. We'll be sharing a full list of side-by-side comparisons ahead of the season launching.

Several Sponsors will be getting a balance pass. Ryker will be getting nudged down, Umbra will be getting a bump up, and we'll be sharing the full list of changes as we get closer to Flashpoint's launch.

You can expect Visual Improvements to main menu, character faces, environment art, and more.

