Speed Crew Set For Launch On Switch & PC This June A brand new racing game is ont he way to Switch and PC as Speed Crew will give you a new multiplayer experience behind the wheel.

Developer and publisher Wild Fields Games have revealed they will release their new racing title Speed Crew for PC and Switch this June. The game will offer up a new multiplayer experience akin to games like Moving Out and Overcooked, in which you and a pit crew will go into repair mode like never before, as you'll have to deal with challenges and obstacles in the middle of a race. The game is a mix of equal parts strategy and spontaneous mayhem. We got more info below and the latest trailer, as the game will drop on June 8th, 2023.

On race day, mechanics will be tasked with various duties, such as changing tires, refuelling, and repairing damaged surfaces. With over 40 ways to fix cars, some of which involve multi-step processes, only the most well-coordinated crews can reach the chequered flag. Mending cars isn't the only obstacle; dynamic environments such as moving floors, sudden weather changes, and locking gates add complexity to even the most seemingly simple pit stop. Due to the unpredictability of repairs required, even a well-organized pit crew can be thrown into chaos, and quick decision-making may determine the difference between victory and defeat.

Teamwork is essential in Speed Crew to overcome the obstacles on the road to victory. With local and online cooperative play options for up to four players, Speed Crew delivers a race-winning co-op experience regardless of where your crew is located. There's also the ability to give underperforming crewmates a quick slap if inspiring words fail to motivate them! A wide range of character and vehicle customization options complements Speed Crew's vibrant aesthetic. We all know that nailing the perfect pit stop is only half the battle; doing it in style is equally important! The game also pays tribute to motorsport legends with unique levels set in the 1970s, 1980s, and beyond, where style was just as crucial as speed.