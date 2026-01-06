Posted in: Games, Rebellion, Video Games | Tagged: Rebellion Developments, speedball

Speedball Will Finally Leave Early Access Later This Month

After being in Early Access for nearly a year and a half, Speedball is getting released for PC and consoles near the end of January

Article Summary Speedball leaves Early Access this month, bringing the classic Bitmap Brothers series to modern gamers.

Set in 2138, Speedball features brutal, fast-paced, cybernetic team sports in gritty futuristic arenas.

Customize your squad’s strengths, tactics, and cybernetic upgrades to dominate against AI or real rivals.

Experience explosive arcade action, slow-motion takedowns, and strategic sports management gameplay.

Rebellion Developments announced this morning that they have finally planned a release date for the modern version of Speedball. The game has been in Early Access since October 2024, with a few improvements and additions coming out over time, as they are bringing back the Bitmap Brothers series to a new audience with modern mechanics and graphics. But now we know the final version of the game will arrive on January 27, 2025.

Speedball

Set in the grim future of 2138, Speedball is a no-holds-barred future sport that is used by mega-corporations to distract the downtrodden masses from their miserable lives. It is the only sport that allows two cybernetically augmented teams to go head-to-head at levels of speed and violence beyond human limitations. Matches are fast-paced, explosive, and unpredictable, and you will need to master high-speed passing, coordination, and shooting.

Listen to the roar of the crowd and the crunch of broken bones as you engage in a brutal match-up with visceral takedowns. Sit back and watch as medbots drag your battered and beaten opponents out of the arena. It could be any player's last match of Speedball! Whether playing singleplayer, online, or against a friend in couch play, Speedball is fast-paced, explosive, and unpredictable. You will need to master high-speed passing, coordination and shooting if you're to climb to the top of the underground world of Speedball. Select, position, and organize your players based on their strengths, weaknesses, and cybernetic augmentations. Will your team be known for all-out aggression, or will you develop a defensive powerhouse?

Incredible fast-paced, explosive, and unpredictable matches

Face off in a brutal sport featuring a wide range of teams and arenas

Take advantage of arena-specific obstacles and abilities to gain the upper hand against your opponents

Slow-motion Takedown Cam captures the most visceral and brutal injuries

Arcade-style matches come together with sports management strategy

Organize a team that fits your playstyle based on their individual traits and talents

Hone your skills against the AI and then compete online or against a friend locally

