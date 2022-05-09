Spells & Secrets Shows Off Co-Op Mode In Latest Trailer

Alchemist Interactive and Rokaplay have unveiled the latest trailer for Spells & Secrets as they show off more of the game's co-op mode. You honestly don't really get much out of the trailer as the team has only provided about 30 seconds' worth of content to look at, but at least you get a sense of what you'll be able to do with a fellow wizard looking to take out creatures and perform objectives. If you haven't already caught on to the theme, the game will have you playing a kid at a wizarding school who is learning their skills while also solving mysteries in a modern world. The game is set to release sometime this Summer, but no date has been locked down yet. So until then, enjoy the latest trailer.

In Spells & Secrets, you play as a first-year student of the magical arts at the Academy of Greifenstein, a modern day wizarding school. A strange incident on your first day has thrown Greifenstein into turmoil. Now, it's down to you to venture into the procedurally generated castle grounds and save the school! Players can craft their own wizard using in-depth character creation, team up with a friend via local co-op, and get creative with an arsenal of physics-based magic, using clever combinations of spells to get the upper hand against puzzles and enemies alike. Combine physics-based magic spells to fight enemies and solve puzzles.

Delve into the castle grounds and discover all manner of secrets, including minigames!

Use a detailed character creator to make your own wizarding student.

Team up with a friend in local co-op or online via Steam remote play.

Solve mysteries as you delve into the shapeshifting Academy of Greifenstein.

Find powerful artefacts, potions and spells, and improve your character on each run.

Play with optimized controller and mouse & keyboard controls.