Sphere – Flying Cities Will Release On Steam Mid-October

Assemble Entertainment and developer Hexagon Games will be releasing their next game Sphere – Flying Cities on Steam this month. The team revealed it will drop into Early Access on October 14th, as players will have a chance to try out a few different scenarios in what is a sci-fi mashup of strategy, simulation, and survival mechanics. We got the latest trailer for you here as you get a sample of what the game will be like when its released.

In the not-so-distant future, Earth's moon has been struck by a massive asteroid. With the fallout rendering the terrestrial surface uninhabitable, the ecosystem of the planet collapses. Facing complete annihilation, humanity makes one final and desperate attempt to survive — thanks to newly-created anti-gravity technology, the first flying city ascends as the ultimate bastion of the human race. As Commander, you have been chosen to take control over the flying city in this relentless and unique strategy blend that combines the best elements of the city-building and survival-game genres. Rebuild and protect society in a seemingly uninhabitable environment. Utilize the Anti-Gravitation device to navigate your flying city across the globe into the treacherous unknown. Stay vigilant, as each decision could have ghastly consequences; be prepared to lay it all on the line to succeed, else risk losing everything you worked for. Build It and They Will Come: Erect a living, thriving city with over 30 different building types and maintain your ecosystem via resource management mastery and infrastructure supported by independent economic cycles.

Don't Look Down: Ensure your anti-gravity device and its expanding deflector shield are kept in tip-top shape at all times, as an insufficient power supply will result in a quick (and painful) demise.

Send in the Robots: Utilize drones and other scout technologies in hazardous environments to quickly construct buildings, harvest resources, and search for stranded survivors. You may even find rare materials in uncharted territories!

A Geologist in Space: Research new technologies to improve the efficiency of every aspect of your city and withstand a plethora of (un)natural disasters like geomagnetic storms, asteroids, and poisonous clouds.

A Delicate Ecosystem: The well-being of your people is crucial to the success of the mission in Sphere – Flying Cities. Carefully tend to the needs of your colonists by supplying food, healthcare, and shelter. But don't forget, the survival of many may require the deaths of the few — sacrifices are an inevitable imperative.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sphere – Flying Cities | Announcement Trailer | EN (https://youtu.be/NhBx-JwaZEQ)