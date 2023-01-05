SpiderHeck Receives New Update With Fresh Cosmetics

TinyBuild Games and NeverJam have released a brand new update for SpiderHeck, giving you some new cosmetic options. The update, which is officially live in the game right now, gives you a number of awesome new spider customizations to make your fighter pop. These include a Hothead hat, With Fire hat, and NeverJam hat. You'll also be able to test your skills in the new Custom Tiers of Heck, where players select each detail of brawling arenas from a plethora of choices. This includes modifiers, weapons, maps, and enemy types. They have also added a new Pain Levels feature that comes with seven increasingly difficult modes to compare results with the community. And finally, Portals that show off new maps and different ways to stab and jump in Survival and Versus modes. We have more details and the trailer showing it off below.

"SpiderHeck is a fast-paced couch co-op brawler where spiders battle it out in a deadly dance of chaos. Choose to take on waves of ferocious enemies as a lone wolf (spider), or join forces with your friends, then challenge them to a duel afterwards so you can gleefully watch them do a neat trick before they launch themselves face-first into the lava. Battle it out, have fun, or… uh… suffer."

"What mode are you in the mood for today? Cut down waves of enemies or create modded duels; fight one-on-one or try to make it through the challenges—then try again, and again, and again… Alternatively, you can just spend your time putting cute hats on the spiders. Sure, you can play with your friends: co-op or against each other, local or online… But what if you don't have any friends? Don't worry, we're here to give you a big hug and let you know that there are tons of solo modes, too. And if you feel like making friends so you have someone to play with, use the quick search to find random opponents or visit our Discord channel. We've got everyone covered."