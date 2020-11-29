Spirit Of The North: Enhanced Edition Launches On PS5

Merge Games and developers Infuse Studio have announced that Spirit Of The North: Enhanced Edition is now available on the PS5. The game has been given a nice upgrade all around for you to jump into, as you can currently snag a digital version to play through the PlayStation Store. It will be your task to find a companion for the now awakened spirit of the north in a journey that will have you solving puzzles and learning more about the land that they oversee. Even if it is partially left in ruins. Enjoy the trailer and more info below.

Experience Spirit Of The North: Enhanced Edition on a PS5 today, courtesy of Merge Games.

Awaken the slumbering spirit of the north and begin a quiet journey of companionship and discovery. Play as an ordinary fox whose story becomes entwined with The Guardian of the Northern Lights, a magical spirit fox. As you journey over the mountains and under red-stained skies, you'll discover more about your companion and a land left in ruin. Spirit of the North has been uniquely designed to purposefully have no dialogue or narration. Players must breathe in their surroundings to solve various puzzles and speculate the meaning of a lost ancient civilization. Overall giving players an emotional and fulfilling adventure through stunning visuals and an ethereal score.

  • Explore the world with 2 new and platform-exclusive skins – Black Marble and Champagne.
  • Fall into complete immersion as you make your way across stunning 4k landscapes, complete with remastered textures, lighting and objects, complete in 60FPS.
  • Solve environmental puzzles to change the world around you, using ancient powers bestowed upon you by The Guardian of the Northern Lights.
  • Follow the mysterious Spirit Fox across a land left in ruin as you discover more about a lost civilization.
  • Moving orchestral soundtrack featuring 14 original compositions.
https://youtu.be/Pc_pcpkkzWI

