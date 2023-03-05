Splatoon 3 Reveals New "Fresh Season" Content Details Nintendo has dropped a few new details to the next season of Splatoon 3, which will be available via Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo revealed new details this past week for the upcoming seasonal content on Splatoon 3, as the new "Fresh Season" will add some new features. Those with an active Nintendo Switch Online account will have access to the new Fresh Season 2023 content, which you can only get as part of the Expansion Pack that comes with the subscription. We have the rundown of everything from the company below, but the shorthand is that Big Run is back in the game, as well as a new co-op event called Eggstra Work, and a new dueling mode called Tableturf Battle. Best of luck to you out in the new season.

With new weapons, new and returning stages, as well as fun co-op Salmon Run activities, including the next Big Run event, what are you waiting for? It's time to get Kraken! That's right; Big Run is back! The whale-sized version of the co-op Salmon Run game mode is taking over a new stage, Inkblot Art Academy, and introducing a new King Salmonid, the Horrorboros! Sign up for duty from Friday, March 3, at 4 p.m. PT to Sunday, March 5, at 4 p.m. PT, and you may win a special decoration for your locker. But that's not the only fun twist on Salmon Run that's coming. Starting with Fresh Season 2023, players can head to Grizzco and sign up for Eggstra Work, a new limited-time competitive event being added to Salmon Run! Team up for this friends-only match and compete across five waves to see who can earn the top score.

Fresh Season 2023 also adds the ability to duel in Tableturf Battle online with friends! Head to the upper level of the lobby or the Shoal to play. To celebrate, 23 new card types are also being added to Tableturf Battle. Other fresh new content includes the new stage Um'ami Ruins, a famous tourist spot that features ancient squid paintings! It will be added to the stage rotation along with returning favorite Manta Maria. There's also a slew of weapon sets to take advantage of, like the special weapon Kraken Royale and the brand-new special Super Chump. And, of course, Fresh Season 2023 means fresh fashions and items in all your favorite shops … both in Splatsville and – for Inklings and Octolings who've purchased the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pack – in the now available Inkopolis hub!