Splatterbot Confirms Steam & Nintendo Switch Release Date

After being teased for months, Splatterbot has been given a proper release date for both PC via Steam and and Nintendo Switch

Article Summary Splatterbot launches September on Steam and Nintendo Switch for fast-paced, local multiplayer fun.

Compete as rogue cleaning robots, splattering paint to cover arenas with vibrant, chaotic messes.

Supports up to four players per match, with simple controls perfect for gamers of all skill levels.

Dynamic arenas, crazy power-ups, and traps keep every Splatterbot match fresh and unpredictable.

Indie game developer and publisher Hey! Kookaburra confirmed the release date for Splatterbot, as the game arrives on Steam and the Nintendo Switch. In case you haven't seen it yet, the game has you and friends playing as out-of-control Roombas who are splattering paint everywhere in a series of minigames. It was teased a few months ago for a Q3 2025 release, but now we know it will arrive on both platforms on September 4, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer, as we'll see it released in a few weeks.

Splatterbot

In Splatterbot, up to four players compete in fast-paced local multiplayer chaos to cover the arena in as much of their own mess as possible. Use the environment, collect wild power-ups, and out-splatter your opponents. It's not about cleaning up—it's about making a glorious mess! With simple controls and intuitive gameplay, Splatterbot is perfect for players of all ages and skill levels. Whether you're new to games or a seasoned competitor, everyone can jump in and have a blast.

Frantic Local Multiplayer: Up to 4 players compete in local multiplayer to make the most mess! Select your Splatterbot and head into the arena. Dash and Splash your color through the arena. The winner is the player with the most coverage when the timer ends.

Dynamic Environments and Powerups: Use dynamic environments to your advantage. Activate traps, bounce off the walls, avoid hazards, and much more! Test your luck with randomized power-ups. Supercharge your Splatterbot for a speed-boost, or Supersize them to make bigger messes.

Accessible to Everyone: Simple controls and easy-to-understand goals mean that anybody can join the fray! Splatterbot's inputs are simple, and the goal is easy to understand. Everybody knows how to make a mess! It's the perfect family game.

