Split Fiction Releases New Co-Op Gameplay Trailer

Hazelight Studios and Electronic Arts dropped a new trailer today for Split Fiction, this time showcasing the co-op elements of the gameplay. The core focus of this is to show off how you'll play two characters simultaneously with a friend, as you control two writers, one who likes fantasy and the other who likes sci-fi. Much like previous games of this genre, such as It Takes Two and A Way Out, you'll work in tandem to achieve goals, both in your own comfort zone and in the territory you're not a fan of. You can check out more in the trailer above, as well as read their latest blog, which covers many of the topics in more depth. The game arrives on March 6 for PC and all three major consoles.

Split Fiction

Embrace mind-blowing moments as you're pulled deep into the many worlds of Split Fiction, a boundary-pushing co-op action adventure from the studio behind 2021 Game of the Year Winner, It Takes Two. Mio and Zoe are contrasting writers – one writes sci-fi, and the other writes fantasy – who become trapped in their own stories after being hooked up to a machine designed to steal their creative ideas. They'll have to rely on each other to break free from their memories intact, working together to master a variety of abilities and overcome diverse challenges while jumping between sci-fi and fantasy worlds in this unexpected tale of friendship.

Split Fiction is a unique action-adventure experience that keeps you on the edge of your couch with unexpected moments. One minute, you're taming adorable dragons, and the next, you're fighting as cyber ninjas, escaping terrifying trolls, or dodging hover cars thrown by a robotic parking attendant. It's weird, it's wild, and it's designed to be shared. Grab your co-op partner and get ready to overcome any obstacle thrown your way.

