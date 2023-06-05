Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Tilting Point | Tagged: nickelodeon, SpongeBob Adventures: In A Jam!, spongebob squarepants, Tilting Point

SpongeBob Adventures: In A Jam! Announced For Mobile Devices

Nickelodeon and Tilting Point have come together for a new SpongeBob SquarePants game called SpongeBob Adventures: In A Jam!

Mobile developer and publisher Tilting Point and Nickelodeon have come together for another Spongebob SquarePants title with SpongeBob Adventures: In A Jam! In this game, you'll find that Bikini Bottom has gotten itself into quite a jam, in the most literal sense possible. The entire town has been smothered in Jellyfish Jam, leaving only SpongeBob and his friends to save everyone once again. The game is set to be a free title, but it will come with ads and in-app purchases. We got more info and the trailer below, as the game will be released for iOS and Android devices later this year, with pre-registrations happening right now.

In SpongeBob Adventures: In a Jam!, players will experience an epic adventure under the sea as they help SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy and more fan-favorite characters restore order to Bikini Bottom following another failed attempt from Plankton to steal the Krabby Patty formula. In order to rebuild Bikini Bottom, they will travel to other popular locations such as Jellyfish Fields, New Kelp City and Atlantis. They will craft items from Krabby Patties to Jelly Jars, and they will farm and harvest crops to help SpongeBob on his quest. Along the way, players will meet new and old friends including Mr. Krabs, Squidward, King Jellyfish, Kevin C. Cucumber, and they will unlock and interact with animal pals such as Gary and Pete the Pet Rock.

"We're absolutely thrilled to continue our longstanding relationship with Nickelodeon, Paramount Consumer Products, and Whaleapp by bringing another SpongeBob game to mobile players," said Kevin Segalla, CEO and Founder of Tilting Point. "After the wildly successful SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, we're looking to recreate that magic with SpongeBob Adventures: In a Jam! We can't wait to hear fans' thoughts about the game and see how high that pre-registration number reaches."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!