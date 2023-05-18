SpongeBob SquarePants Is Coming To Powerwash Simulator Who cleans up Bikini Bottom under the sea? You will! At least, you will when SpongeBob SquarePants comes to Powerwash Simulator.

Square Enix and FuturLab revealed their plans for Powerwash Simulator over the rest of 2023, including the addition of new SpongeBob SquarePants content. The team will be taking your adventures under the sea as you will tour the entire Bikini Bottom and visit iconic locations from the cartoon series, as you'll be washing areas with gusto to make sure that everything looks as clean as possible. Which you think it would be easy for a world where everything is already underwater, but hey, who are we to argue with cartoon physics. The pack will be released this Summer, and while they did not put an official release date on it, we do know it will run $8. We have a little more info on the pack below from the team, as well as a whole ten seconds of a teaser trailer for you to see part of it.

"Let the nautical nostalgia wash over you as you soak up the sights of Bikini Bottom and get totally absorbed in a mini-campaign spanning across six new maps, featuring: Conch Street, The Bikini Bottom Bus, The Krusty Krab; The Patty Wagon; The Invisible Boatmobile and The Mermalair. We've seen that the community is keen for more achievements, and we're pleased to say that we've added ten aquatic achievements to fish for in the SpongeBob SquarePants Special Pack!"

"For the first time ever, we've redesigned the Powerwash Simulator character model exclusively for this Special Pack – well, you couldn't go wondering about under the sea looking like that, you'd give yourself away as a landlubber. Now, you'll fit right in with the crowd as a true Bottomite, with a custom-designed gear that could rival even Sandy Cheeks' best inventions. We've been ashore-d that your power washer will work just fine underwater, powered by advanced technology from the SpongeBob SquarePants universe: imagination."