Sports: Renovations Releases First Gameplay Trailer Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Sports: Renovations as the game will be getting a playtest sometime soon.

Movie Games and developer Goat Gamez have released a brand new trailer for their new simulator titled Sports: Renovations, showing off more of the gameplay. It isn't a terribly long trailer, as the team as basically giving you a one-minute overview, but it does show off what you'll be doing in the game to some degree as you take old sports facilities and spice them up. You can check out the trailer down below, as the team are currently taking signups for a playtest on Steam.

"How do you save your beloved team's court from being torn down by a real estate developer? You do what you do best – renovate dilapidated sports facilities to collect the money you need to help out. Restore gyms, courts, pools, and pitches to their former glory, upgrade your tools and expand your headquarters. Collect trophies and mementos during your renovation missions and display them proudly in a special room for everyone to see. Your hometown basketball court is in danger. The shining star of your youth where you watched fantastic matches played by your favorite team. It's a place where many young talents start their careers. It's a home of many fond memories, now covered in cobwebs and dust."

"Collect trash, clean up the dirt from walls and floors, give the place a fresh coat of paint, fix broken fixtures, furnish and decorate the place. Remember to take a photo before and after to prove how good a job you did! Use the money you earn to upgrade your equipment and expand your headquarters – each unlocked room comes with its own perks and advantages. Leave no corner undusted and no wall unpainted. Carefully design the area and arrange every room with its functionality in mind. You have all the time in the world, so use it to polish your skills and plan out the space – some designs are better than others, so be creative! Tinker with sports equipment and assemble the furniture to the best of your ability. And remember: just have fun and be proud of your achievements!"