Spray Paint Simulator Announces First Major Update

Spray Paint Simulator has a new free update on the way, as they expand the game with a new storyline and extra things to paint

Article Summary Spray Paint Simulator gets its first major free update with a brand-new story and co-op features.

Paint three new jobs: a cow sculpture, a rocket, and a giant dragon with complete color freedom.

Career mode now supports multiplayer, letting friends team up and tackle painting jobs together.

Unlock customizable spray tool skins and enjoy quality of life improvements and bug fixes.

Indie game developer North Star Video Games and publisher Whitethorn Games confirmed that Spray Paint Simulator is getting a new free update. This major update will bring about a new storyline for you to get jobs from, as well as several new items to be painted, and a chance to work with a friend in co-op. We have more info and the trailer here as the content launches on November 14, 2025.

Spray Paint Simulator – First Free Update

The town of Spatterville is in dire need of a makeover, and they need you to help them! Spray Paint Simulator is a relaxing and totally satisfying painting simulator that invites you to start your own painting business, starting from the ground up! Embark on a whimsical adventure in Story Mode as you meet with an eccentric group of clients who desperately need your painting expertise. Take on each job right from the start by prepping your space to ensure you deliver the best results, selecting the right colors for the task, and unleashing your creativity as you paint to perfection and keep your customers happy!

Upgrade your tools, vehicles, and equipment, and use an assortment of ladders and scaffolding to help you get to those hard-to-reach spots. Fill the world with rainbow hues, painting everything from rooms and homes to cars and bridges and even giant robots! Unlock Free Spray mode and dive in alone or with a friend to make the entire town your canvas and unlock the unlimited potential of your creative freedom!

Tackle three brand-new painting jobs! Let your creativity moo-ve you with a new cow sculpture. Let your imagination soar as you paint a rocket! And paint a dragon to look truly fire! Multiple color jobs: You're no longer limited to the colors that the client asks for! Paint, paint, and paint again in any color palette you choose! Create vibrant designs, go minimalist, or show off your wildest color combinations! Your style, your way!

You're no longer limited to the colors that the client asks for! Paint, paint, and paint again in any color palette you choose! Create vibrant designs, go minimalist, or show off your wildest color combinations! Your style, your way! Multi-player career: Career mode now supports multiplayer co-op, so you can team up with friends to share the workload and complete jobs in half the time… or maybe more time, depending on whether you prefer to work or play. Creativity is more fun with a crew!

Career mode now supports multiplayer co-op, so you can team up with friends to share the workload and complete jobs in half the time… or maybe more time, depending on whether you prefer to work or play. Creativity is more fun with a crew! New skins for spray tools: Stand out on the job! Unlock and equip new customization skins for your spray tool. Personalize your gear to match your painting vibe.

Stand out on the job! Unlock and equip new customization skins for your spray tool. Personalize your gear to match your painting vibe. Plus many more quality of life improvements and bug fixes!

