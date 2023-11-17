Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Gohanks Z-Awaken

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals more Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination cards including the Super Saiyan Gohanks Z-Awaken.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of the Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination are the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Red-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

SS3 Gohanks, Time-Traveling Master-Student Fusion features the fusion of Gohan and Trunks. This card is meant to be played on top of the Super Saiyan Future Gohan and Future Trunks Leader card, which we previously showed from this set. This is the biggest Gohanks feature that we have seen in Dragon Ball Super Card Game since this card was the initial chase card of Unison Warrior Series – Supreme Rivalry. Also, we have another card featuring Future Trunks, as seen when he first arrived in the present-day timeline.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

