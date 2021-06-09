Spyro-Themed Season 3 Comes To Crash Bandicoot: On the Run

Activision and King Online Games revealed the latest season to Crash Bandicoot: On the Run as players are getting Spyro-themed content. Season three will bring in a new set of activities that will keep you busy for a while as it will feature the beloved purple dragon Spyro and two of his biggest foes who are here to annoy you, Dark Spyro and Gnasty Gnorc. This season of Crash Bandicoot: On the Run introduces a new land to explore, new minions to defeat, and a new set of exclusive rewards and skins to earn. Not to mention those two new bosses you will need to vanquish. You can read up more on all the additions that have come to this season below, as well as checking out the latest trailer for it to get a preview of what to expect. Season 3 will launch on June 10th, 2021, at 4pm PT.

In Season 2, N. Tropy was banished and left open a portal to the Dragon Realm, letting in the dastardly Dark Spyro and Gnasty Gnorc – who have since taken over three Spyro-themed lands. The much loved hero soon followed, but the portal to the Dragon Realm was broken in the process. It's now up to Crash and Coco to defeat Dark Spyro and Gnasty Gnorc and help Spyro repair the Dragon Portal. Season 3: Battle of the Dragons adds a 12th land called Upstream, which contains four battle runs, a collection run, one time trial and two challenge runs. Upstream debuted in the original Crash Bandicoot from 1996. In addition to the Dark Spyro and Gnasty Gnorc bosses, players will also be able to battle N. Gin and Koala Kong. Players can also complete new weekly missions to earn trophies, compete on the new seasonal leaderboard and complete the Bandicoot Pass to earn exclusive skins and rewards.