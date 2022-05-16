Square Enix Celebrates The 20th Anniversary Of Final Fantasy XI

Square Enix has revealed details of some of the celebrations they will be doing to mark the 20th Anniversary of Final Fantasy XI Online. We know this isn't going to be everything, this is probably just the tip of the iceberg, but so far for the May update to the game they have a new May login to get this fun Nobel Chocobo mount you see below, a new addition to The Voracious Resurgence, and new enemies in Ambuscade. There's also a new crossover with UNIQLOand the anniversary campaign running until May 31st. You can find more details of the event below.

The May version update was also recently released, featuring the following additional content and updates to players: The Voracious Resurgence – Chapter 8, Part 1 of the latest story arrives, as the beastmen begin to hear whisperings of despair—and fear for a future of misery.

– Chapter 8, Part 1 of the latest story arrives, as the beastmen begin to hear whisperings of despair—and fear for a future of misery. New Foes in Ambuscade – This month's Ambuscade battle updates include the return of Pteraketos and Mamool Ja.

– This month's Ambuscade battle updates include the return of Pteraketos and Mamool Ja. May Login Campaign – From May 10 at 8:00 a.m. (PDT) to June 9 at 7:00 a.m. (PDT), players can receive various rewards by logging in each day and collecting points to exchange for prizes, with May's campaign featuring a Noble Chocobo mount. Additionally, a new version of the "Vana'diel March" song has also been composed by FFXI composer Naoshi Mizuta for the 20th anniversary. The title for this new song is "We Are Vana'diel." In honor of the new track, Final Fantasy XI producer Akihiko Matsui stated, "It's an uplifting melody that stirs your sense of adventure! It'll play when you're in the start menu, so be sure to give it a listen!"

Continuing the celebration of Final Fantasy XI Online's 20th Anniversary, players can enjoy a new behind-the-scenes look into the game via the We Are Vana'Diel special site, which explores the world of Final Fantasy XI Online, its development and history throughout the years. In the latest installment in the ongoing behind-the-scenes series, We Are Vana'Diel sits down with Final Fantasy XIV Online's Producer and Director, Naoki Yoshida. In the first release of this four-part interview, Yoshida discusses his involvement with Final Fantasy XI, how he came to join Square Enix and his perspective on Final Fantasy XI as the division lead. UNIQLO has also launched designs featuring 16 titles from the Final Fantasy series celebrating its 35th anniversary. To commemorate the UT x Final Fantasy collaboration, fans who log in to Final Fantasy XI Online from now through Tuesday, May 31, at 7:59 a.m. (PDT) will receive a special Ark Shield in-game item.