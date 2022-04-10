Square Enix & Disney Are Working On Kingdom Hearts IV

Some surprising news this morning from Square Enix as both the company and Disney confirmed they're working on Kingdom Hearts IV. The team is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the franchise with a brand new video, which you can check out down below, featuring over seven minutes of footage from two very specific titles. The first one is a look at the upcoming release of Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link, which will be coming out sometime in the near future. Meanwhile, the second part shows the next major KH title as it appears the characters have made their way over to our world and have brought the darkness with them, as Sora jumps in with his Keyblade to fight a blackened demon. We have more info on both games below from the studio, as well as a couple of quotes from this morning's announcement.

In the announcement trailer, Sora makes a triumphant return with an updated look at the beginning of an epic new storyline titled the "Lost Master Arc." Beginning with Sora facing off in a boss battle against a giant enemy, players are introduced to the Quadratum, a large, expansive city set in a gorgeous, realistic world unlike anything ever seen before in the Kingdom Hearts series. Fans will be excited to see the return of Sora's well-known companions Donald and Goofy, in addition to the first appearance of Strelitzia, a mysterious new character who appears before Sora in this strange new setting. Fans can also look forward to Kingdom Hearts: Missing-Link, an all-new game for iOS and Android devices, which allows players to embark on adventures from the realm of Scala ad Caelum into the real world. Players will be able to engage in exhilarating battles against the Heartless and discover a new, original story. A closed beta test is planned for 2022.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the series' 20th anniversary with the announcement of two new Kingdom Hearts titles," said Kingdom Hearts series Brand Manager, Ichiro Hazama. "We'd like to thank the fans for all of their support over the years, and we can't wait for them to experience all that's to come for Sora." "Sora is an original Disney video game hero like no other, beloved by our team, and fans across the world. We've been honored to work with Tetsuya Nomura and his team for two decades to introduce these original stories of discovery, courage, and friendship," said Nana Gadd, Director, Walt Disney Games. "This glimpse into Sora's next adventure is just the beginning – we can't wait to show more when the time is right."