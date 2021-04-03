Square Enix Gives Final Fantasy XI An Update For Its Current Story

Square Enix released a brand new update for Final Fantasy XI this week, giving the game new content for The Voracious Resurgence. Without getting into any spoilers, this update brings with it a dramatic conclusion to the San d'Oria arc of the storyline, which will offer up a fresh twist for players as orcish fiends descend from Rhazowa. It also appears there have been improvements to the newly introduced Assist Channel chat channel for those who are new to the game. If you haven't tried it yet, this system helps new and returning players connect with current vets of the game as they can help them learn tips and make new friends and connections. We got more info on what came with this month's update for you below.

The third and final chapter of the San d'Oria story arc has finally arrived, with new surprises for players to uncover. Ambuscade Update – April's Ambuscade update features returning battles for both Intense Ambuscades and Normal Ambuscades. Intense Ambuscades feature the Meeble battle, while Normal Ambuscade mark the return of the ferocious shadow dragon for the first time in five years.

Players can take advantage of numerous bonuses and campaigns to aid them on their journeys from April 9th through April 30th at 7:59 a.m. (PDT)—bonuses include bonus item drops and increased drop rates for select content, an abjuration dial login campaign, and much more. Full details are available on the campaign website. April Login Campaign – Special items from the January, February, and March login campaigns return, giving players another chance to obtain equipment such as the Adenium Masque and Adenium Suit, the Wivre mount, Mandragora Pot, and more.