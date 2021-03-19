Square Enix Properly Reveals Their Next Game Forspoken

During the Square Enix Presents livestream today, the company gave us a better look at their next upcoming game, Forspoken. If the game looks a tad familiar, it should, as it was originally called Project Athia during the PlayStation 5 showcase over the summer of 2020. The game will put you in the shoes of Frey Holland, an ordinary young woman who must harness her magical abilities in order to survive in a fantastical and dangerous land called Athia from which the temporary title got its name. We also learned that the main character will be performed by Ella Balinska, who best known for her starring role in the 2019 version of Charlie's Angels. You can check out images and a little more info from today's reveal, along with the trailer as the game is still in development and coming out in 2022.

In a world not her own where resolve will be tested, truths will be questioned, and devotions will be doubted… she will rise. Play as Frey Holland, an ordinary young woman who must harness her magical abilities to survive in the fantastical yet dangerous land of Athia. Frey takes center stage in Forspoken, exploring an unknown world and facing treacherous trials to unravel the mystery behind Athia. Square Enix also teased new Forspoken gameplay to give players a glimpse at the magical and perilous journey ahead "As the first video game I've worked on, and growing up a huge fan of video games myself, it's remarkable to see the incredible world and story of Forspoken come together, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy," said Ella Balinska. "Frey as a character is real, she's raw, she's a girl who lost her way—both figuratively and literally—and is a character I immediately connected with, as I feel many people around the world will too when they set off on this adventure."