Square Enix Releases The Opening Movie For Balan Wonderworld

Square Enix released a new trailer this week for Balan Wonderworld, showing off the opening movie from the game. If you're not familiar with the game, this is a brand new, all-original action-platformer from the creators of Sonic The Hedgehog. For this particular video, we're getting a look at what is essentially the opening montage of the game as it sets the stage for what you can expect to play. This video features the game's story as we as the main protagonists in Leo Craig and Emma Cole. The two enter a theater and meet up with the mysterious maestro Balan, who draws them into the magical universe of Wonderworld. A little Willy Wonka and a little The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe going on. You can enjoy the trailer below as we wait for the company to give us an official release date.

Players will explore the fantastical land of Wonderworld, guided by an enigmatic maestro named Balan. As they explore Wonderworld, players will jump, climb, fly, smash and more, discovering a multitude of unique areas and collecting over 80 unique costumes to assist on the journey. Each costume bestows its own special power, such as the Rail Runner outfit that lets players summon train tracks in certain areas to quickly traverse across long distances and obstacles. Balan Wonderworld is an all-new experience from renowned gaming industry talent including Director, Yuji Naka (Sonic the Hedgehog Franchise Creator, Sonic Team Co-Founder) and Character Designer, Naoto Ohshima (Sonic the Hedgehog, Doctor Eggman, Sonic Team Co-Founder). The game marks Yuji Naka and Naoto Ohshima's first collaboration in 20 years and is the first game from the newly established Balan Company gaming brand. Balan Company brings together talented video game developers, visual artists, and composers to tell the greatest stories and provide the ultimate platformer experiences.