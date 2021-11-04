Square Enix Reveals When Spider-Man Comes To Marvel's Avengers

Finally, at long last, Square Enix has revealed when we're finally going to see Spider-Man added to Marvel's Avengers. One of the biggest promises made before the game ever came out is that PlayStation owners would be getting Spider-Man added to their version of the game as an exclusive. We now know that will finally happen when they release the 2.2 update on November 30th. That update will come with a few other items, which we have listed below, but really that's the main focus most people care about. It's a shame it took this long, as it feels almost like a consolation prize after the company called the game "disappointing". Its also a shame there was no Xbox-exclusive character added, like maybe we could have gotten Wolverine. The update will be released on November 30th.

Shipments – The Shipments feature provides an entirely new path to earn coveted cosmetics, resources, and other items strictly through gameplay, a highly requested option from the Marvel's Avengers community. Each Shipment costs 500 Units (the currency earned while playing gameplay) and pulls from a collection of nearly 250 possible items, with a small chance of rewarding a premium Outfit unavailable via any other means of acquisition. But luck isn't required to get the Outfit; players will automatically receive it after claiming 100 Shipments.

Power-Level Increase – The maximum Power Level achievable will increase from 150 to 175. Acquiring the best gear requires players to complete the game's toughest challenge: the new four-player Klaw Raid: Discordant Sound.

Gear Upgrading – Players will be able to recycle gear of a higher power level to upgrade their current gear to match the higher-power level of the consumed item, with few exceptions.

– Players will be able to recycle gear of a higher power level to upgrade their current gear to match the higher-power level of the consumed item, with few exceptions. New Raid: Discordant Sound – Raids in Marvel's Avengers are one of the truest tests of end-game teamwork. They require advanced tactics and the full cooperation of a four-player team equipped with the highest-end gear.Following the events of the War for Wakanda Expansion, the sonic monster Klaw has returned to the Vibranium Mound to destroy Wakanda. Black Panther and the Avengers must stop him before he can succeed!