Stand Alone Changes To Ovis Loop & Announces New Playtest

The game Stand alone has a new name as its been changed to Ovis Loop, while also getting a new platest for you to try out

Indie game developer and publisher LIFUEL has confirmed they changed the name of their game Stand Alone to Ovis Loop, along with a brand-new playtest. The team have essentially changed up the name and direction of the game to reflect on what it is in a more precise manner, while also offering up a chance for players to try the game out right now. All you have to do is go to Steam and sign up for the test, which will be running until June 5, 2025.

Ovis Loop

Have you ever wondered if those well-known stories are true and completely being told? There might be a version that is completely different from what you know… The story of Ovis Loop begins with a "shepherd," a robot known as a deceiver. In the wake of Dr. Wolf's devious plot, the sheep were massacred. The guardian robot, responsible for protecting the sheep, lost its memory data and was abandoned in a desolate corner. By chance, the guardian robot transformed into a robo-sheep and must learn to face challenges alone and survive! Will this lone robo-sheep, forced into a brutal struggle for survival against the wolves, be able to shoulder the world's hidden truths?

Engage your adversaries in kinetic combat, guided by robust and responsive controls. Confront diverse levels and ever-changing enemy formations that relentlessly test your abilities! However, stay vigilant, for in the face of defeat, you risk surrendering all your hard-earned skills and gear to the void. In Ovis Loop, you can download new skills from enemies' system after defeating them. Instead of simply getting and using new skills, you can modify and transform them. Your innovative modifications allow for gameplay beyond imagination. Heavily-Modify your skills to overpower all the wolves, hack and slash all of them. Embrace the thrill of hacker-esque, God-tier play by integrating unique effects or forging potent synergies.

Meet intriguing and powerful bosses as you grow stronger through your journey! Each boss harbors stories and secrets about the world and its inhabitants, and defeats them to glimpse the true nature of this world. Perhaps, within these truths, you may also uncover clues about yourself, revealing a past you never knew! Inside the world of Ovis Loop, you will uncover the narrative of an AI that lost its memory and was compelled to adopt a sheep's body. Explore the chronicles and concealed truths of its past!

