Star and Stripe Joins My Hero Academia: All's Justice

My Hero Academia: All's Justice has released its first DLC character, as Star and Stripe is available as part of the first season

Players can unleash her powerful "New Order" quirk to dominate opponents in dynamic 3v3 battles.

The game features an extensive roster from My Hero Academia, including heroes and villains from all arcs.

Use unique Quirks, Plus Ultra Combos, and Rising! mode for strategic, action-packed combat gameplay.

Bandai Namco and developer Byking Inc. have released the first DLC character for My Hero Academia: All's Justice, as Star and Stripe has been added to the game. The United States' Number 1 Pro Hero using her quirk, "New Order," to wail on her enemies while being all star-spangled awesome in the process. She is the first of five characters for the first season of content, automatically added to the Deluxe Edition and Ultimate Edition, or through the individual Season Pass Bonus: The Worldwide Star Card (DLC 1-5). You can check out more about the character in the latest trailer above.

My Hero Academia: All's Justice

In My Hero Academia: All's Justice, players will engage in 3v3 battles where victory is achieved by eliminating every member of the opposing team. The tag team system allows players to switch between fighters, opening opportunities to extend combos, counter enemy tactics, or turn defense into offense with well-timed swaps. Combat revolves around four core actions: Target Combo, Counter Attack, Guard, and Unblockable Attack, alongside tactical options like Evade and Counter Crash to escape danger.

Players can build their Plus Ultra gauge for a chance to unleash the Plus Ultra Combo, a devastating finisher where all three fighters combine their quirk abilities for massive damage. Adding even more intensity to battles is Rising!, a special state that enhances attack power, movement speed, and recovery. Rising can be activated once the gauge is filled, giving players the edge they need to seize victory. When the fight comes down to a single character, Rising! activates automatically, turning the tide of battle.

My Hero Academia: All's Justice features an extensive cast of fan-favorite characters from across the anime and manga's full timeline, including fully powered versions from the Final War arc. Fans will be able to choose from U.A. students, Pro Heroes, and Villains in their most iconic forms, each with new move sets and visuals inspired by their final appearances. Players will take control of fan-favorite characters such as Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, All Might, Tomura Shigaraki, Himiko Toga and more, and they can utilize their unique Quirks to pummel and blast through opponents.

