Star Citizen Launches Alpha 3.12 Update With Assault On Stanton

Cloud Imperium Games has released the new Alpha 3.12 update into Star Citizen as players get a new ship for Assault On Stanton. This new update introduces refinery gameplay, new ships, updated planetary environments, new space cloud tech, a multi-purpose handheld tractor beam tool, AI and combat optimizations, and a number of other improvements you can read about below. Most of which was based on player feedback. Among the new ships is an impressive assault ship known as the Talon, which has a detachable front compartment and flies at incredible speeds for what is essentially a ship used to scout and attack.

Refinery Gameplay: Miners and Traders can look forward to a new gameplay loop, extending career paths while further rounding out both professions. Players may now visit refinery decks at select space stations in Stanton and refine raw materials into more valuable and high-quality materials.

Improved AI and Capital Ship Security Response: Lawbreaking players that have 'achieved' the required CrimeStat will now have the UEE Navy to answer to, and it's bringing the big guns. NPC weapon use and turret targeting have also been improved, making combat more realistic and engaging. Players are also receiving a combat boost thanks to torpedo and countermeasure reworks, making them more deadly and effective, respectively.

Gas Clouds in Space: The first iterations of Star Citizen's Gas Cloud Tech can be experienced in voluminous clouds, typically found near rest stops at Lagrange points throughout the 'verse. These beautiful points-of-interest are a particularly effective hiding spot for ships of any size.

New Ships: Esperia Talon and the Shrike Variant: The Talon is the perfect example of Tevarin spaceship-building. Designed to emphasize speed and maneuverability, the Talon excels at striking first and striking hard.

Tractor Beam for Multi-Tool: The new Tractor Beam attachment allows players to move objects, such as cargo. In zero gravity environments, the tractor beam also effectively works as a grappling hook to collect cargo, offering new and fun gameplay opportunities!

Planetary Improvements: The frozen vistas of microTech, Hurston's endless plains, and the rocky environs of Daymar now benefit from higher-quality environments, increased topological variety, and new flora ready to be discovered.

Drake Dragonfly Referral Rewards: For a limited time starting with the release of Alpha 3.12, all backers will receive a free Drake Dragonfly Black loaner ship until Jan. 11, 2021. Furthermore, all players who refer new players into Star Citizen will keep their Dragonfly Black permanently with lifetime insurance included. The players referred into the game will also get to keep their Dragonfly Black with lifetime insurance!

Tobii Eye Tracking Support: Take flying and dogfighting in Star Citizen to the next level with the advanced precision and speed of Tobii eye tracking hardware. In order to take advantage of eye tracking support in Star Citizen, players must have the appropriate Tobii hardware, such as the Tobii Eye Tracker 5. For a limited time, Star Citizen players will benefit from a 10% saving from the regular price of the Tobii Eye Tracker 5.