Star Citizen Launches Alpha 3.20 With Several New Additions

Cloud Imperium Games has launched a new update for Star Citizen, as players can now experience the additions of Alpha 3.20.

Cloud Imperium Games have released another update to their Alpha build of Star Citizen, as they have released Alpha 3.20 this week. Among the changes for this update comes a major overhaul of the in-game Arena Commander module, two new ships in the MISC Hull C and the Mirai Fury LX, a ton of new playable content and features, the introduction of automatic cargo loading, and more. We got the details of what's included below, as you can read the full patch notes on their website.

Arena Commander Revamp: In addition to new content and features, almost every aspect of this module has been reworked or updated. The game mode can now be interacted with entirely through a single window, streamlining the experience of getting into the action. Spawn screens have been introduced, giving players a 3D look at the map and the ability to alter their loadout or ship while fully supporting multi-crew spawning. This is the largest update to Arena Commander since its introduction in 2014, delivering more focused, bite-sized gameplay with diverse content for racers, fighters, and competitors climbing the leaderboards.

Players looking for more combat-focused modes can enjoy familiar FPS staples, including "Single Weapon Elimination" with pistols only and "Gun Rush," or the new Tank Royale, a Nova tank-exclusive mode with classic deathmatch and team vs. team options available. Dogfighting has been expanded with new combat locations at INS Jericho space station, providing a large-scale, open battlespace ideal for focused dogfighting, and the orbital Security Post Kareah, which packs its own punch with a variety of turrets that are as much of a threat as any ship. Four new racetracks from the PU have been added to Arena Commander, including the community favorite Rikkord Memorial Raceway. The MISC Hull C Redefines Cargo Hauling Gameplay: The MISC Hull C represents the ultimate in intersystem cargo transportation and is a necessary part of any dedicated cargo operation. Using an innovative expandable frame, the Hull C can carry almost ten times the cargo of its nearest competitors for orbital deliveries, while planetary pickups and drop-offs can be done with the frame retracted and with reduced capacity. The Hull C also supports the newly introduced automated cargo loading available at space stations, giving pilots and their crew time to count their earnings or relax and assess any damage sustained in transit. With flexible design, defensive armaments, and unmatched hauling capacity, the Hull C is how cargo gets from place to place in the 'verse.

New missions continue to expand the variety of in-game content available to players and support diverse playstyles. In Alpha 3.20, criminally minded pilots can undertake the Salvage Cover Up mission, tasking them to track down a criminal ship and remove the markings off the hull to evade identification by the authorities. A job is never quite that easy in the 'verse, though, and players may find hostile forces that must be pacified before they can complete their subterfuge. Mirai Fury LX Takes the Checkered Flag: While the Mirai Fury and Fury MX are renowned for their combat capabilities, the new LX variant arrives to create its own legacy in the racing world. The speed and maneuverability of the Fury have been enhanced with this weaponless, race-tuned version, giving it a seemingly unfair advantage over the competition. The Fury's unique transforming technology allows skilled pilots to attempt audacious maneuvers, squeezing through narrow corners and tight tunnels at speeds once thought impossible.

