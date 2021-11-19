Star Citizen Launches Intergalactic Aerospace Expo 2951

Cloud Imperium Games has launched the annual Intergalactic Aerospace Expo 2951 event in Star Citizen, running until December 1st. The event is basically a chance for everyone to play the game for free, which you can do so starting today and running all the way until December 1st. Once the event is over, everything reverts back to the way it was. But for a week and a half, you get to fly over 120 ships and explore the game's universe to see if you wanna plunk down the cash for the rest of the game. (Which is technically still in development, but you get the idea).

Anvil Spartan and Special Announcements: Manufacturer Anvil Aerospace will open this year's IAE 2951, with the unveiling of its new Spartan vehicle. IAE attendees can also look forward to a brand-new ship from manufacturer Argo Astronautics on Nov. 25, and a big surprise from Musashi Industrial and Starflight Concern (MISC) on Nov. 27.

Manufacturer Anvil Aerospace will open this year's IAE 2951, with the unveiling of its new Spartan vehicle. IAE attendees can also look forward to a brand-new ship from manufacturer Argo Astronautics on Nov. 25, and a big surprise from Musashi Industrial and Starflight Concern (MISC) on Nov. 27. New Manufacturers Every Day: With new manufacturers opening their IAE 2951 show halls each day, there's an array of existing and new ships to see and test fly throughout.

With new manufacturers opening their IAE 2951 show halls each day, there's an array of existing and new ships to see and test fly throughout. Best in Show: Starting on Nov. 28, attendees can look forward to the reveal for the exclusive ship skins and in-game leather jackets awarded to the four finalists of Star Citizen's recent Ship Showdown event. In addition, the Ship Showdown winner, the MPUV Cargo (and its cult following) will receive a manufacturer-themed in-game backpack.

Starting on Nov. 28, attendees can look forward to the reveal for the exclusive ship skins and in-game leather jackets awarded to the four finalists of Star Citizen's recent Ship Showdown event. In addition, the Ship Showdown winner, the MPUV Cargo (and its cult following) will receive a manufacturer-themed in-game backpack. Aegis Redeemer: Whether you find yourself dogfighting or facing off against capital ships, this heavily armed gunship puts you and your crew in the center of any battle.

Whether you find yourself dogfighting or facing off against capital ships, this heavily armed gunship puts you and your crew in the center of any battle. Crusader Ares Star Fighter: Attendees can look forward to two variants of the Ares Star Fighter: Inferno and Ion. While the Ares Star Fighter Ion is armed with a S7 laser cannon and excels at long-range combat, the Ares Star Fighter Inferno comes packed with a S7 ballistic gatling cannon better suited for mid-ranged engagements. Both variants of the gunship excel at dealing damage to large and capital level ships.

Attendees can look forward to two variants of the Ares Star Fighter: Inferno and Ion. While the Ares Star Fighter Ion is armed with a S7 laser cannon and excels at long-range combat, the Ares Star Fighter Inferno comes packed with a S7 ballistic gatling cannon better suited for mid-ranged engagements. Both variants of the gunship excel at dealing damage to large and capital level ships. Whitley's Guide Coverage: Tune-in for coverage and updates from Jax McCleary throughout the show. The award-winning journalist and host of the wildly popular Whitley's Guide will bring viewers the latest directly from the New Babbage Expo Hall with hot takes on the latest ship models on show, starting on the very first day.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Citizen: The Intergalactic Aerospace Expo Returns – 2951 (https://youtu.be/91FuH77lPzk)