Star Salvager Aims For Early September Release On PC & Consoles If you're looking for an action puzzler that feels like it came from the '80s, you're in luck, as Star Salvager is coming this Fall.

Indie game developer A-Game Studios revealed this month their latest title, Star Salvager, will be coming out for consoles and PC in early September. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this is a single-player 2D roguelike action-puzzler featuring a retro '80s theme and music style. The game carries with it a dynamic narrative that tells an intergalactic story, focusing on you traveling through a sea of space junk, as you'll have to merge mineral blocks to gain ammo and shielding while building the ultimate fighting drone. While you'll need to blast your way through alien hordes that are blocking your path, as they have combined vertical scrolling arcade-like action and falling-block puzzle solving into a single title. The game is currently in beta testing for the moment as the developers are looking to release the game into Early Access soon, but no word on when that will take place yet. We got more info on the game below, along with a trailer to show it off, as we now wait for a proper release date.

"Salvage your way out of a sea of space junk and take on the alien horde with the ultimate custom-fitted fighting drone. Sometimes described as a mash-up of Tetris and Galaga, Star Salvager combines falling-block puzzle solving with classic arcade combat and wraps it up in a modern roguelike metagame. It is the first of its kind.

A totally original core gameplay loop – kinda feels like breakdancing in space.

Procedurally generated maps. Each run is WILDLY different. (Okay not that different).

A roguelike metagame to keep you grinding for infinitesimal morsels of progress until you can't remember what day it is.

A groovy synth soundtrack that's worth the price of the game right there.

Mildly entertaining dialogue delivered by two dimensional characters who don't move their lips.

