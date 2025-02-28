Posted in: Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Geek & Sundry, Lost Odyssey: Godfall

Star-Studded TTRPG Liveplay Session Lost Odyssey: Godfall Announced

Matt Mercer, Felicia Day, and Deborah Ann Woll are among crew for the new Lost Odyssey: Godfall liveplay charity stream for Geek & Sundry

Geek & Sundry is kind of making a return to TTRPG liveplay with a new star-studded charity session called Lost Odyssey: Godfall. Pathfinder and Demiplane have come together, along with Lost Odyssey, to bring several players together in this charity event supporting Extra Life for Kids, a program of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. While it has no set date yet, we do know how will be in it as this session stars Matt Mercer (Critical Role) as Ghentros, Reggie Watts (The Late Late Show, Comedy Bang! Bang!) as Bronwyn, Deborah Ann Woll (Daredevil, True Blood) as Audrey, Felicia Day (The Guild, Supernatural) as Sylph, and Brandon Routh (Superman Returns, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) as Palanon, as alongside Game Master Bill Rehor (Beadle & Grimm's). We have more details below and the trailer here for you to check out.

Lost Odyssey: Godfall

The choice is yours. – The original story for this one-shot legend, set in the Pathfinder Game system and its latest edition, War of Immortals, was brought to life by Game Master Bill Rehor, with showrunners DiMuccio & Miller adapting the game into two immersive experiences, joining the teams of Lost Odyssey & Light Sail VR. One, the game special— a cinematic journey where audiences will see our heroes join together in the aftermath of the cosmic events born of the new Pathfinder landscape, and two, the VR experience— where, for the first time, fans get to sit down with the players at the table and feel the adventure around them. The magic of a home game, next to tabletop legends.

Lost Odyssey: Godfall in collaboration with Geek & Sundry (The leader for TTRPG fans everywhere and mainstay home for gamers of all kinds. From TTRPG actual play series to the latest and greatest on your favorite board games and beyond, they've got you covered.), and presented by Pathfinder (The new way to play, Pathfinder, by Paizo, is one of the top fantasy role-playing game systems in the world with international fans and endless epic possibilities for games all your own.) & Demiplane (Demiplane creates digital toolsets for playing tabletop role-playing games which can be used as an aid for in-person or online play; helping game matchmaking, hosting and offering licensed content via Nexus.). Brought to you by sponsors including Mythical Meats, Esoteric Ebb, Hero Forge, Volante Design, Rathskellers, Candle Qwest, Lynx, Moonlight Maps, Loot Studios, Pure Arts, Dispel Dice, and Beadle & Grimm's— all coming together to make this charity show possible, with many of whom's games and products you can find in the Extra Life fundraiser super team page.

