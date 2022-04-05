Star Trek Fleet Command Adds New Lower Decks Content

Scopley revealed they have new content coming to Star Trek Fleet Command as they have new additions from Lower Decks. Yes, the animated series will be making its way into the game with some special content fans will enjoy in all of its 2D glory! The latest content expansion will allow commanders to unlock a few new things including a new ship, new ways to strengthen their crew, and three never before seen (in the game) officers for you to assign to some of the most important tasks. We have the details of the latest update for you below as you can check them out as soon as you update the game on PC, iOS or Android.

An All New Star Trek Fleet Command Ship: The U.S.S. Cerritos The U.S.S. Cerritos is the first of its kind, allowing players to buff the rest of the ships in their fleet. This buff is a swiss army knife that will improve over time, letting players increase damage, penetration, mitigation, shields and more through research. This force multiplier will change "Star Trek™ Fleet Command" player strategy forever!

New Features: Below Deck Abilities The brand new Below Decks Abilities lets players unlock power like they have never seen before! Players can now choose a crew to support the officers on the bridge, providing up to seven officers' worth of additional abilities that can combine to provide powerful buffs and benefits to player ships. New Officers: Mariner, Boimler, & Badgey The "Star Trek: Lower Decks" arc debuts with three new (2D!) officers: Mariner, Boimler and Badgey. For the first time ever, this ragtag crew of officers appears in the game as 2D characters as they do in the original animated series. These three will be the first characters to have the new Below Deck Abilities, making them best-in-slot additions to any crew!