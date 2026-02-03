Posted in: Games, Star Trek Online, Video Games | Tagged: Arc Games, Cryptic Studios, Star Trek Online: Corruption

Star Trek Online: Corruption Announced With 16th Anniversary

Star Trek Online: Corruption has been announced with a new story tying into the game's 16th Anniversary and Star Trek's 60th

Article Summary Star Trek Online: Corruption launches with the game's 16th Anniversary and Star Trek's 60th year celebration

Captain Ezri Dax, voiced by Nicole de Boer, returns to face the new threat of invading Chimerans

New gameplay features include the Curse of Phrygia episode and the Belly of the Beast Task Force Operation

Players join a galaxy-wide battle event as Chimerans unleash corruption, forcing Starfleet into action

Arc Games and Cryptic Studios have revealed details for the 35th Season of Star Trek Online, as the new Corruption storyline ties into the game's 16th Anniversary. As you can see from the artwork here, Nicole de Boer returns as Ezri Dax for this new story, along with a number of new features and additions to the game for the latest expansion. We have some of the preliminary details below as the content will launch on February 17 for PC and March 10 for consoles.

Star Trek Online: Corruption

As part of the 16th anniversary celebrations for Star Trek Online, this latest content update will feature the Chimerans who threaten to invade the galaxy, with their goals and desires, so far, unknown. As the Chimerans' influence spreads, Starfleet Captain Ezri Dax, voiced by Star Trek alum and fan-favorite Nicole de Boer, joins you in confronting the escalating crisis. Combat the Chimerans in new upcoming features, including the "Curse of Phrygia" episode, the "Belly of the Beast" Task Force Operation, and the Corruption event.

New Episode – Curse of Phrygia: Old allies reunite, as Captain Ezri Dax urgently summons you to the MIDAS Array. Join her in quelling a Chimeran incursion that threatens both the integrity of the corrupted comms array, and the stability of the galaxy. Battle through waves of psionic beacons that call on enemy reinforcements in space, and push through a dangerously infested environment. Peril lurks in every dimly lit corner of the array — so watch your step, and don't look back. The fate of the Multiversal War depends on your courage.

New Task Force Operation – Belly of the Beast (Ground TFO): The MIDAS Array is under siege! Chimerans have compromised several decks of the communications array, threatening to overtake the entire structure. Starfleet Captain Ezri Dax is calling on a task force capable of tackling this relentless onslaught, and surviving until further back-up can arrive. Do you have what it takes to secure the decks, hold the line, and prevent the MIDAS Array from falling to the Chimerans?

New Event – Corruption: Chimerans are spreading across the galaxy, corrupting all that stands in their way. As major fleets fall to ongoing sabotage and key Alliance structures are infested beyond repair, every victory now feels infinitesimal in the face of total annihilation. Confronting the Chimerans is no longer a choice, but the only viable path forward. Summon every ounce of your strength and join the fight, before it's too late.

