Star Trek Online Launches Both Worlds Expansion With New Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for Star Trek Online: Both Worlds, as gearbox Publishing has launched the expansion today.

Gearbox Publishing and Cryptic Studios have launched Star Trek Online: Both Worlds today, along with an all-new launch trailer showing off the new content. The trailer gives us a better look at the story, as Ezi Dax is leading the charge against a Borg empire attacking fluidic space and threatening the galaxy across multiple dimensions. Enjoy the trailer before diving into the latest expansion!

Star Trek Online: Both Worlds

Star Trek Online: Both Worlds continues last season's multiverse story following a misunderstanding with the Tholians and the tearing of the Reality Vortex. Serving as a launching pad for the Mirror Borg, it threatens the multiverse. In this new update, you'll need to infiltrate the Mirror Borg Unicomplex, a technological labyrinth guarded by relentless Borg, to sever the vortex and save the multiverse. At the heart of this nightmare awaits the Borg King, the architect of this multiversal threat. Will you prevail against impossible odds and rewrite the fate of reality? In this new adventure, players will encounter notable Star Trek franchise stars, including Captain Ezri Dax (voiced by Nicole de Boer from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Captain Harry Kim (voiced by Garret Wang from Star Trek: Voyager), and Admiral Kuumaarke (voiced by Kipleigh Brown from Star Trek: Enterprise). Star Trek Online: Both Worlds will also introduce plenty of new content for players to discover.

New Episode – Scorpion's Abyss: The Aetherians report a new Reality Vortex in Fluidic Space and ask for help to close it. There, you find Mirror Borg using the vortex as a beachhead for an assault on the multi-verse. A daring mission into a Mirror Borg Unicomplex puts you face to face with the Borg King.

The Aetherians report a new Reality Vortex in Fluidic Space and ask for help to close it. There, you find Mirror Borg using the vortex as a beachhead for an assault on the multi-verse. A daring mission into a Mirror Borg Unicomplex puts you face to face with the Borg King. New Task Force Operation – Battle of Wolf 359: This new 5-player space Task Force Operation will let you relive the greatest battle against the Borg at Wolf 359. Learn from the past to defend the present.

This new 5-player space Task Force Operation will let you relive the greatest battle against the Borg at Wolf 359. Learn from the past to defend the present. Season 31 Event – King and Collective: For this new event, players can play selected content to earn a new T6 ship.

For this new event, players can play selected content to earn a new T6 ship. Elite Random Task Force Operations Feature: This new quality-of-life improvement feature will give players the option to queue up for Random Elite TFOs to score extra rewards.

