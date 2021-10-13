Star Trek Online Launches Its First Halloween Event

Star Trek Online will be having a first within the game as the team is launching its first-ever Halloween event this month. It's weird, but true, the game has never thrown a proper Halloween event to date, but that all changes as they will be launching it today on PC as well as both Xbox and PlayStation. And they're doing it in style with an interesting callback to The Original Series. You can find out more about it below, as well as other details of the event on their developer blog, as this will run until the end of the month.

Starting today, Star Trek Online players can join the game's first-ever Halloween event, The Fall of the Old Ones, on PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Like the "First Contact Day" event, this new three-week celebration begins with a single event and will be expanded over time. Captains will beam down to an ancient castle on Pyris VII, where they will encounter the Old Ones, the same iconic aliens introduced in the Star Trek: The Original Series episode "Catspaw." These extragalactic beings have traveled to the Milky Way to study humanity, but their plans have been disrupted by the ghost-like Devidians. This new Task Force Operation brings your Captain into the same maw of terror first faced by Captain Kirk, Mr. Scott, and Dr McCoy.

Captains who are brave enough to navigate the darkness and fear that plagues The Fall of the Old Ones will unlock a Old One Vanity Pet and a Transmuter Wand Universal Kit Module, which transmutes its targets into a sentient black cat who disables the shields and powers of its allies. To obtain these in-game items, Captains will need to earn one daily progress per account, per day, for two weeks, by playing the brand new Task Force Operation, "Cat's Tale."