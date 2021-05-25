Star Trek Online Launches New Season To Complete Klingon Civil War

Cryptic Studios and Perfect World Entertainment have launched the latest season of Star Trek Online, which will conclude the current storyline. The season, which is called House United, will bring an end to the current Klingon Civil War, but what price will be paid to make it happen? That's for you to explore as the season is now live on PC, and will be coming to consoles on August 3rd. We have the rundown of everything that's been added to this season as everything will come to a head in the usual Klingon ways.

After travelling to the sacred planet of Boreth and descending into the pits of Gre'thor, J'Ula, matriarch of House Mo'Kai, has resurrected the famed Klingon Warrior, L'Rell (voiced by Mary Chieffo, who originated the role on Star Trek: Discovery). L'Rell will be a guiding light for J'Ula on what it truly means to be Klingon, as players will have to prove themselves and build an army, before heading to Qo'noS for the final epic battle. Captains will also encounter emblematic characters such as Aakar (portrayed by Robert O'Reilly from Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), General Martok (played by J.G Hertzler from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), and Adet'Pa (voiced by Rekha Sharma from Star Trek: Discovery).

These events take place across two brand new featured episodes. House United also introduces new playable content for Captains to enjoy, including: