Star Trek Online Will Turn 2020 Into The Year Of The Klingon

Break out the bat'leths and learn to endure the suffering of pain sticks, as Star Trek Online is about to enter the Year Of The Klingon. The developers released a recent blog that let players know what's to come over the rest of 2020. In it, they let out info that for the next year they will have a focus on Klingons in the game. It won't be an immediate thing where you wake up one morning and BAM, Klingons are just everywhere. Much like previous events, it appears the content will be a slow drip into the game's universe. You can read more about the addition on the way in the link above, and we have part of the information for you below.

Over the rest of 2020, and part of 2021, we're going to be putting on a major, multipart, 2411-focused Klingon storyline. We can't release the details on what that is just yet (although it's a fair bet that J'Ula and her time traveling cohorts are involved), but as part of this long-planned, face-of-the-game changing story, we're taking a little time to focus on our most honorable allies. We love our Klingon content – who doesn't love a story that involves descending into Grethor and fighting a god? – but a lot of it is old, and doesn't contain the technical improvements we've made to the game over the years. So we're spending time and resources to give these pieces of content visual and gameplay facelifts. Over the next twelve months (maybe more), you'll see new Klingon character models for some of our classic characters like J'Mpok, updated skins for the classic Klingon ships like the Bird of Prey, new environments and cutscenes to refresh this old but beloved content.