Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova Revealed At Mission Chicago 2022

Outright Games and Tessera Studios revealed this morning that they are making Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova for PC and consoles. The reveal took place this week at Star Trek: Mission Chicago 2022 as the event is launching this morning, giving those in attendance a chance to check out what's going on with the game at the event from April 8th-10th. Not a lot of info was released about the game this morning as this was basically just an announcement to let people know it was coming. What little we do know is pretty much obvious, as the game will be based on the Nickelodeon series which follows the adventures of six alien teenagers who have found themselves on board an abandoned Federation ship along with the now legendary Captain Janeway, and the adventures they take across the galaxy.

The big thing to take note of here is that Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova will be the first-ever Star Trek title that is specifically aimed at kids. This comes with the territory of the source material, but it is a fact that the vast majority of Star Trek games have been aimed at older fans who are already aware of the franchise and have a desire to play a more serious storyline. As far as what the game might be, we already know based on the studio it's going to be family friendly. But you can get a pretty good idea of what kind of game we'll end up with when you look at some of their previous entries which include PJ Masks: Heroes Of The Night, Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures, The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem, and Ben 10: Power Trip. We're more than likely getting a 3D adventure title that has you zooming around space, checking out planets, and running one game-wide mission. We'll wait to see what more they reveal in the months to come.