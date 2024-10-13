Posted in: Aspyr Media, Games, Lucasfilm Games, Video Games | Tagged: star wars, Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles

Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles Returns In 2025

Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles is getting a rivial from Aspyr Media and Lucasfilm Games, set to be released next year

Article Summary Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles returns with modern enhancements in 2025.

All secret characters and levels from the original game unlocked, plus 13 new characters to discover.

Enjoy classic couch co-op with a friend for the full campaign and exciting bonus mini-games.

Experience new features like color toggles, VS mode, and classic cheat codes for a nostalgic gaming adventure.

Lucasfilm Games and Aspyr Media have come together to bring back another Star Wars title; this time, the 2000 game Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles is getting a revival. In time for the game's 25th Anniversary, the game will come with a number of improvements and additions for modern consoles, complete with 13 newly unlocked characters from the beginning, all levels unlocked, versus and training modes introduced in later releases of the game, two-player couch co-op, and more. We have more info below as the game will arrive on January 23, 2024.

Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles with this fast-paced lightsaber action game featuring enhanced gameplay, models, environments, game modes, and more. Use the power of the Force and your trusty lightsaber against legions of droids, assassins, and other legendary foes as you fight through iconic locations from STAR WARS: Episode I – The Phantom Menace like Theed Palace and more.

Jump into Side-Scrolling Arcade Action in the Star Wars Galaxy: Play as Mace Windu, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Plo Koon, Adi Gallia, and Qui-Gon Jinn and face off against classic foes in iconic locations from Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace .

All Secret Characters Unlocked & More to Discover: Play with all secret characters and levels from the original game unlocked from the start, including Darth Maul, Captain Panaka, Queen Amidala and more. There's also 13 new playable characters to unlock after your first playthrough, like the Rifle Droid, Tusken Raider, Ishi Tib, and Weequay!

Play with a Friend in Classic Couch Co-op: Battle side-by-side with a companion in two-player couch co-op for the entire 10-level campaign and bonus mini-games.

New Features & Modes for Modern Platforms: Use classic or modern controls, toggle your lightsaber colors, enter classic cheat codes like Big Head Mode, dive into the VS and training modes from later releases of the game, and discover more surprises in this 25th-anniversary celebration of Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles.

