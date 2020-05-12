Star Wars Episode l: Racer Gets Pushed Back On PS4 & Switch

Some bad news for those looking to play Star Wars Episode l: Racer as the game has now been delayed on PS4 and Switch. We learned back in April that the remake of the 21-year-old N64 title was going to be getting a release on May 12th, 2020, shortly after being announced and hyped by Nintendo during their Mini-Direct. Aspyr Media sadly announced this afternoon that not only was that not happening, but the game was being pushed back indefinitely. Here's the statement the company made on their Twitter account today.

We are so excited to share Star Wars Episode l: Racer with you soon! Unfortunately, due to the ongoing work from home requirements across the industry, the game will be further delayed on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. We'll be back with an update as soon as possible.

It has to be a heartbreaker for a lot of fans who were looking forward to playing the game to hear just one day before release that it won't be out on time. Here's hoping they can complete the game soon and give a new timeframe that isn't buried in the Fall. You can read a little more about it below as we wait to get the word about when we'll finally see this on home consoles.

Star Wars Episode l: Racer, the classic sci-fi racing game based on the podracing sequence in the film Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, is back with modernized controls. Twenty-five (25) playable racers including Anakin Skywalker, Sebulba, and Ratts Tyerell

Race tracks spanning eight unique worlds including Tatooine, Baroonda, and Malastare

Players can work with pit droids to upgrade podracers for higher top speeds and acceleration

Discover short-cuts and secrets to master lap times

Play single-player campaigns or multiplayer via split-screen