Star Wars: Jabba's Palace- A Love Letter Game Announced

Z-Man Games announced a new card game in partnership with Lucasfilm called Star Wars: Jabba's Palace – A Love Letter Game. The game is pretty simple as you will be playing as members of the Rebel Alliance and members of Jabba's Palace in a game of bravery and deceit, as it is based on the card game within the universe it's based on. The game is currently up for pre-order now on the Asmodee store, being sold for $15 with a release for sometime in early 2022. We have more info on the game below.

Based on the beloved card game and set in the Star Wars galaxy, Star Wars: Jabba's Palace – A Love Letter Game retains the simple and fun mechanics of the original as you utilize the talents of iconic characters from Return of the Jedi. Players take turns using the elegant "draw a card, play a card" gameplay and then executing the card's effect. Cards include characters like Luke Skywalker, Boba Fett, Salacious Crumb, Jabba the Hutt, and many more, with each card offering different effects, such as Boba Fett allowing you to take a card from another player, or Salacious Crumb allowing you to look at another player's hand.

Players use abilities from members of both the Rebel Alliance and Jabba's crew to outwit and outlast the others. On top of the classic mechanics from the original Love Letter game, Star Wars: Jabba's Palace – A Love Letter Game also introduces Agenda cards. This offers new win conditions, adding another level of strategy to the game. Agenda cards like Exalted One awards the player with the highest number in hand the win. However, cards like Jabba's Court and Rescue Mission switch it up and award the victory to the player with the most Palace or Rebels cards, respectively, in the play area. These and other Agenda cards ensure varied strategies will be needed with every game beyond simply eliminating other players.