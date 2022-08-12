Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic 2 Gets Special Editions

Aspyr Media and Limited Run Games have come together for two special editions of Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic 2. Technically there will be three versions, the first is the Standard Edition which is just the game in a box for either PC or Nintendo Switch. But if you want to take things up a notch, starting on August 19th, you can order either the Premium Edition or one step higher for the Master Edition. These will only be available until October 2nd or when they run out of stock. We have details for what's in both versions for you below.

Five years after the events from the award-winning Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic, the Sith Lords have hunted the Jedi to the edge of extinction and are on the verge of crushing the Old Republic. With the Jedi Order in ruin, the Republic's only hope is a lone Jedi struggling to reconnect with the Force. As this Jedi, you will face the galaxy's most dire decision: Follow the light side or succumb to the dark… Follow up to the acclaimed and original Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic

Choose from three different classes of Jedi, each with access to specific Jedi abilities

Choose the light or the dark side of the Force as you progress through the story

The choices you make will affect your character, those in your party, and those who may join you in your quest Premium Edition – $90 Includes a physical copy of Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic 2– The Sith Lords

Certificate of Authenticity

Commemorative Coin

G0-T0 Enamel Pin

SteelBook

Character Art Cards

Reversible 18" x 24" Poster

Korriban Concept Art Lithograph

T3-M4 USB Drive (PC version only)

Master Edition – $175 Includes a physical copy of Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic 2– The Sith Lords

Certificate of Authenticity

Commemorative Coin

G0-T0 Enamel Pin

SteelBook

Character Art Cards

Reversible 18" x 24" Poster

Korriban Concept Art Lithograph

Player 2 Pazaak Deck

Pazaak Playing Mat

Darth Nihlus Miniature Hilt Replica

T3-M4 USB Drive (PC version only)

Premium Foil Hardcover Strategy Guide